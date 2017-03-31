2 charged after elderly woman robbed at knifepoint in Walmart parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two people after after an elderly woman was robbed at knifepoint in the parking lot of a Walmart in south Louisville.

According to the arrest warrant, it happened Feb. 19 at the Walmart Supercenter in the 7100 block of Cedar Springs Blvd. near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Bardstown Road.

Police say 24-year-old Tracey Dixon and 21-year-old Krystal Hess were circling the parking lot in a red Mustang when they spotted an 82-year-old woman loading groceries into her vehicle that was parked in a handicapped spot near the entrance of the store.

Police say Dixon stopped the Mustang next to the victim's vehicle, and Hess got out of the car with a knife. According to the warrant, Hess pressed the knife against the victim's side and told her she would use it if the victim didn't hand over her purse. Police say Hess then grabbed the purse, dropped the knife and took off in the Mustang.

The knife was recovered and kept for evidence. The victim's purse was found on Smyrna Road, but it was empty.

Witnesses were able to get the license plate number of the Mustang, and people who knew Hess were able to identify her from the store's security video. Police caught up with Hess not long after the incident. They say she admitted during questioning that Dixon chose the victim and told her to rob her "and not to worry because (she) wouldn't get in trouble."

Hess is charged with giving police a false name or address and first degree robbery. She's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.

Dixon was arrested March 30 and charged with first degree robbery. His bond was set at $25,000.

