Louisville teen stopped shark attack with a punch to drive it away

Louisville teen stopped shark attack with a punch to drive it away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teenager bitten by a shark in Florida was able to drive it away by punching it. 

Caitlyn Taylor was in Destin, Florida Sunday for a softball tournament, when she waded into the Gulf of Mexico.  The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office says the 17-year-old initially thought the shark was a dolphin. 

The Atherton High School student saw the shark in a wave coming toward her.  Then she says the shark took her by the legs, tugged and then turned her loose. 

Friends with the girl say the shark was about five-feet long.  The attack sent Caitlyn to the Destin Emergency Room with scrape wounds to her left leg and puncture wounds on right leg, which required 80 stitches. 

