Louisville judge reprimanded for jokingly placing attorney in contempt

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Louisville judge who held an attorney in contempt as a joke on Jan. 19 has been publicly reprimanded for judicial misconduct.

Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Leibson committed misconduct and violated judicial canons, including maintaining high standards of conduct and respecting and complying with the law, according to the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

Leibson “self-reported” the incident to the commission in February, cooperated in the investigation and “pledged the offending conduct will not be repeated,” according to the reprimand issued on Thursday.

On Jan. 19, Leibson told attorney Scott Barton she was holding him in contempt and had deputies take him into custody – then said in court she was joking.

She told Barton he had added 37 cases to her docket after the court had forbidden adding anymore cases that day, telling him she found his conduct “contemptuous.”

“For professional courtesy, I’m not going to have them cuff you, but I’m going to ask you to step in the back with the sheriffs,” Leibson sternly told Barton.

Barton asked the judge if he could offer a defense, according to a video of the hearing.

“I wouldn’t,” she said. “I’m going to ask that you step in the back with the sheriffs.”

Barton again tried to defend himself and Leibson again told him to go with deputies to a holdover area where inmates are held when they are brought to court.

“If you want to call an attorney to represent you, then you certainly can,” Leibson said as Barton was led away.

After Barton was gone, Leibson broke into a smile and whispered that it was a joke.

“We’re just kidding but he doesn’t know it,” she said as defendants and attorneys laughed. “Oh he is so mad. Did you see his face?”

After an investigation of the incident, the sheriff's department said at least some of the deputies involved also didn't know it was a prank.

"If it was a joke, it was between the judge and the attorney," Lt. Col. Carl Yates, spokesman for the sheriff's office, told WDRB.

After taking Barton into custody, a deputy told Leibson that Barton was “hot ... he was mad” when he was taken in custody.

Reached by phone at the time, Barton told WDRB it was a “non-issue” and wouldn't comment further.

Yates said Barton was only kept in custody for a few minutes before the judge sent back word that the attorney was not actually being found in contempt.

Yates said a deputy in the court alerted department officials to the incident, because it was unusual.

Leibson has not returned phone messages seeking comment.

