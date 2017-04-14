VIDEO: Clarksville Police officer attacked by goose - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: Clarksville Police officer attacked by goose

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville Police officer's wild goose chase was recently caught on video -- but in this case, the wild goose was chasing him.

Video captured by surveillance cameras at the police headquarters captured the incident.

A detective was walking into the building when he was accosted by a goose. The goose flew at him several times, at one point causing him to fall back into a bush.

A moment later, the detective dashes into the building, the belligerent goose hotly pursuing him.

A source who chose not to be identified told WDRB that there were no injuries -- except those incurred to the officer's pride.

It is not clear whether the officer plans to file charges against the goose.

