U of L hosts beekeeping workshop as part of Earth Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is celebrating Earth Week this week.

Monday, U of L hosted a workshop focusing on saving the bee population.

Members of the Kentuckiana Beekeepers Association brought part of a hive to demonstrate how to make your garden more bee-friendly.

"It's becoming a big problem -- that people are talking about and it needs to be addressed, the fact that that our pollinators, specifically bees, are becoming -- disappearing and having quite a lot of problems and that needs to be addressed before it's too late," said U of L Sustainability intern, Ellie Miller.

Participants also got to sample local honey.

