Netherland double murder still unsolved three years later

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) –- It’s been three years and there are still no answers in a brutal double murder of a mother and daughter in Nelson county.

Kathy and Samantha Netherland were killed in their home on April 21, 2014. Kathy was shot and her 16-year-old daughter, Samantha was beaten and her throat slashed.

“Coming around on the third anniversary we think back about those events that took place when we were finding out information that day. It's truly a sad day,” said Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Brent Holsclaw.

Kathy was a special needs teacher at Bardstown Elementary School. Samantha was a high schooler.

“They're missed very much by us,” Holsclaw said.

The double murder remains unsolved to this day. An image of a black Chevy Impala is still Kentucky State Police’s most important piece of evidence. The Impala was captured on camera a half mile from the Netherland home driving past a Marathon Gas Station on U.S. 150. Police believe whoever is inside -- is a suspect and they continue to ask for the public to come forward with information.

“You know as time passes people think about things and maybe it's time to step forward if you do know something,” Holsclaw said.  

But until family and friends get their long-awaited answers, Kathy's former co-workers say her memory will always be bright.

“She was very energetic and just brought some energy to the hallways and was very well liked by the kids and the staff,” said Bardstown Elementary School Principal Paul Bowling.  

A playground was built in her name in 2015 to honor her life every day.

“It's not that we remember her on just a certain day, but we always remember Kathy,” Bowling said.

“If you have any information in this case you're urged to call KSP at 270-766-5078.

