Netherland double murder still unsolved three years later

Police say multiple complaints were made about possible drug activity.

Police say multiple complaints were made about possible drug activity.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) –- It’s been three years and there are still no answers in a brutal double murder of a mother and daughter in Nelson county.

Kathy and Samantha Netherland were killed in their home on April 21, 2014. Kathy was shot and her 16-year-old daughter, Samantha was beaten and her throat slashed.

“Coming around on the third anniversary we think back about those events that took place when we were finding out information that day. It's truly a sad day,” said Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Brent Holsclaw.

Kathy was a special needs teacher at Bardstown Elementary School. Samantha was a high schooler.

“They're missed very much by us,” Holsclaw said.

The double murder remains unsolved to this day. An image of a black Chevy Impala is still Kentucky State Police’s most important piece of evidence. The Impala was captured on camera a half mile from the Netherland home driving past a Marathon Gas Station on U.S. 150. Police believe whoever is inside -- is a suspect and they continue to ask for the public to come forward with information.

“You know as time passes people think about things and maybe it's time to step forward if you do know something,” Holsclaw said.

But until family and friends get their long-awaited answers, Kathy's former co-workers say her memory will always be bright.

“She was very energetic and just brought some energy to the hallways and was very well liked by the kids and the staff,” said Bardstown Elementary School Principal Paul Bowling.

A playground was built in her name in 2015 to honor her life every day.

“It's not that we remember her on just a certain day, but we always remember Kathy,” Bowling said.

“If you have any information in this case you're urged to call KSP at 270-766-5078.

Related stories:

Bardstown double-murder case remains unsolved

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.