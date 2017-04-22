Police investigating after man's body found in area of Jefferson - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after man's body found in area of Jefferson Memorial Forest

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after police say they found the body of a man in the area of Jefferson Memorial Forest. 

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the body was found at noon on Saturday in the 12000 block of Bearcamp Road, south of Penile Road.

Smiley says the body is that of an Asian man believed to be in his 30s. 

An autopsy will be conducted.

Smiley says the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but the case is currently behind handled as a death investigation.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.