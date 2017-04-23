Hundreds march for science in downtown Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds march for science in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds took to downtown Louisville Sunday to march for science.

Many of the participants held signs hoping to raise awareness about the importance of science and governmental funding.

The non-partisan group walked from City Hall to the Louisville Science Center and back to City Hall, while chanting and listening to speakers.

Supporters had a clear message for lawmakers in Washington.

"I feel a lot of our governments are not listening to stem people who have a little bit of knowledge about science, technology, education, the environment and mathematics," said U of L Biologist Jim Alexander.

Thunder Over Louisville festivities delayed the local march from Saturday, when more than 400 cities around the world took part.

The local group is also planning a climate change march on April 29.

