WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one dose

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A new street drug dubbed "gray death" by authorities is so lethal it can kill in one dose.  In fact, it's dangerous even to touch. 

Investigators in Georgia, Alabama and Ohio are investigating 50 overdose deaths in the last three months they believe are connected to the drug cocktail.  "Gray Death" is made up of heroin, fentanyl, the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil, and a synthetic opioid called U-47700. And it can kill users with a single dose.

Users can inject, swallow, smoke or snort the drug, which varies in consistency and looks like a concrete mixture. It can cost as little as $10 on the street.  That price drop is why law enforcement believes users are switching from prescription painkillers and heroin. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and law enforcement departments around the country have been on high alert for fentanyl-laced opioids, which connected to many overdose deaths across the United States. In 2015 alone, opioids, including prescription drugs and heroin, killed more than 33,000 Americans.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.