Police arrest suspect weeks after shooting victim dies at University Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a husband and father died at University Hospital from injuries sustained in a shooting.

It happened on April 15 -- and police say they had a hard time finding the original crime scene.

But according to an arrest report, the shooting happened in the Chickasaw neighborhood, inside a home in the 4200 block of Winnrose Way, near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Hale Avenue.

That's where police say 33-year-old Damone Jones was shot. Police say 34-year-old John Johnson and an unknown accomplice were the only other people inside the home when Jones was shot -- and neither of them called police. Instead, police say both suspects ran away.

Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit, says Jones was eventually taken to the University Hospital, where he later died in surgery. McKinley said he was not transported by EMS, but by people who knew him, but weren't familiar with the layout of the city.

"They were not from Louisville, they were not familiar with their surroundings, so, they didn't know exactly where the scene was," Lt. McKinley said.

In fact, police say they had a difficult time determining where the scene was. Days after the shooting, Lt. McKinley was asking the public for help in determining where Jones had been shot, adding that the only thing police knew was that it was somewhere west of downtown Louisville.

"Maybe west of 9th Street, around the Broadway corridor ... taking it down, I would take it all the way down to Shawnee Park," Lt. McKinley said.

When police identified the Winnrose Way location and searched it, they say they saw that it had been "altered" and attempts were made to destroy evidence.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

The identity and status of his alleged accomplice is not known.

For now, a family is left grieving. Evelyn Sherley, the victim's mother-in-law, says it's a shame Jones' children don't have a father any more.

"And whoever done it, they should be ashamed of themself," Sherley said.

"My son, he loved his uncle Damone. We a close family," said Kandyce Trice, Jones' niece.

Trice said the family had recently returned from a family vacation.

"We just got back from Myrtle Beach last weekend," she said in April.

Related:

Police need help finding crime scene after shooting victim dies at hospital

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.