Lawrenceburg teen dead after crash in Anderson County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a teenager from Lawrenceburg has died after crash that happened in Anderson County.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernis Napier says troopers responded to the crash on Alton Station Road on Friday just after 11 p.m.

Authorities say 17-year-old Sydney Peffer was traveling inside a 2004 Nissan Sentra that was going east on Alton Station Road.

Officials say when the driver "failed to navigate a turn," the vehicle overturned and Peffer was ejected from the car.

She was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

