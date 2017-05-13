LMPD asks for help locating wanted suspect after vehicle pursuit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asks for help locating wanted suspect after vehicle pursuit

Stuart Timmonds Stuart Timmonds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

34-year-old Stuart Timmonds is wanted on an escape warrant and stolen vehicle charges. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the pursuit began around 7 p.m. at 26th Street and St. Xavier Street. 

Officers identified him as a wanted suspect and tried to initiate a traffic stop when he fled, running off Cane Run Road at the Greenbelt Highway.

Timmonds crashed and fled on foot by the flood wall. He has not been located at this time. 

If you see him or have any information, you're asked to contact police at 574-LMPD. 

