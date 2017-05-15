Local 6-year-old collects 7,000 books for other JCPS students

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

Abby Ross, 6, loves to read, but something she likes even more than books is helping others.

"She gets something, and she thinks of who she can share it with," said Lauren Ross, Abby's mom. "She's always been that kid since she was really little."

Abby collected 7,000 books to help kids at Semple Elementary in south Louisville, where Lauren is a teacher.

"She said, 'I really have a lot of books, Mommy.' And I said, 'You know, some of the students I work with at school, they don't have any books or very many books to read,'" Lauren said. "She said, 'Well, Mommy, I want to give them some of mine. Can I?' Absolutely you can!"

Last year, Abby collected 2,200 books but wanted to help even more kids this year.

"So that they have books to read," Abby said.

Abby's parents asked their neighbors and co-workers. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Even Abby's classmates at Norton Elementary were eager to help.

"We had, like, 5,000 books, and then 27 boxes that weren't counted," Abby said.

The Ross' home looked more like a library.

"It overran our house for a little while," laughed Jason Ross, Abby's dad. "But it's amazing. The community really wants to help."

More than 560 students now have their pick of 12 different books to call their own.

"If somebody's name was in it, we wanted to cover that up, because this is really their book," Jason said. "We want them to make sure that they feel special when they get it."

Abby says she's happy other kids can have their own books to read this summer.

"I hope you enjoy reading your books," she said.

If you'd like to help, contact Semple Elementary at (502) 485-8324 and ask for Mrs. Ross.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.