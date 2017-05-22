12-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting in Green County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

12-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting in Green County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot in Green County.

Police say it happened Saturday on Busy Baker Road, near the Taylor County line.

Authorities say the boy was shot by another juvenile. Officials have not given the age of the other juvenile involved in the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

