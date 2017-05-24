Police arrest Georgetown, Indiana man on child porn-related charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Georgetown man is under arrest for charges related to child pornography.

Jacob Clinton Stein, 20, was arrested on Monday, after he was interviewed by police.

According to a news release, police searched a home in the 3000 block of Brookhill Court in Georgetown on Monday. Police say Stein was a resident of the home.

Authorities say the search was done following an investigation that was launched in late 2016, after police received a tip that someone at the home had been uploading images and videos of child pornography into a Dropbox account.

Stein was taken to the Floyd County Jail. He's charged with possession of child pornography and child exploitation.

