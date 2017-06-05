UofL employee receives Environmental Leadership Award - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UofL employee receives Environmental Leadership Award

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Awarded for helping keep Louisville a green, clean and healthy place to live.

Mayor Greg Fischer presented Justin Mog with an Environmental Leadership Award Monday. Mog, the assistant to the provost for sustainability initiatives at the University of Louisville, says he's committed to helping find a sustainable future for Louisville.

Mog says he doesn't drive a car, eats a vegetarian diet, gardens, and raises bees. He also lives in a completely solar-powered home.

"We're investing in our historic resources and buildings," Mog said. "We all know the greenest building is the one we don't have to build. Lets not tear it down. Let's preserve  it and invest in it."

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens and U of L Interim Provost Dale Billingsley were also there to present the award.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.