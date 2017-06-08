Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane buildin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

Micah Musser (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Micah Musser (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he was found in an abandoned building with several juvenile runaways.

According to an arrest report, it happened just after 9 a.m. on Thursday at a boarded-up abandoned building on Hunsinger Lane, near Hikes Lane.

Police say an officer found 18-year-old Micah Musser laying on the floor with several other people -- many of whom were juvenile runaways. There were empty alcoholic beverage containers near Musser and several of the youths, according to police.

Musser allegedly admitted that he and the juveniles drank the alcoholic beverages Wednesday night after they gained entry to the building.

Musser was the only adult in the building, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and third degree criminal trespassing. Musser is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

