Family Life Center at St. Stephen Church becomes one of the only Safe Place locations in west Louisville

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Between the everyday hustle and bustle at the St. Stephen Church Family Life Center, no day is the same. But one constant is that it's always been a safe place.

“We want to make sure they are comforted and taken care of every time they come in here,” said Family Life Center Executive Director Langston Gaither.

A new partnership between St. Stephen Church and YMCA Safe Place Services is aiming to help the most vulnerable when they need it the most.

St. Stephen Church is now the newest Safe Place location and one of the only locations in west Louisville. And with a new bright yellow Safe Place sign, it's now official.

The center is located in the California Neighborhood on South 15th and West Kentucky Streets.

“We always want to have sites that are in locations where they're serving a population that needs our services,” said YMCA Safe Place Services Outreach and Volunteer Manager Katherine McMillin.

Getting help at the new location is as simple as just walking inside the Family Life Center.

“Make sure the kid is comforted," Gaither said. "Let’s not browbeat them. We don't need to become counselors at that time. We need to be more understanding that no matter what they're going through, it's going to be OK."

“And then they could call us here at Safe Place," McMillin added. "We'll dispatch a volunteer to come out pick up the youth, bring them back here to us, and then we'll ascertain what's going on and work from there."

Even if the family life center is closed, you can still get help after hours by texting “Safe” and your current location to 69866.

“We're going to tell you how to get to the nearest safe place site," McMillin said. "We don't want a kid standing outside a closed building."

TARC is also a partner with Safe Place, and if a child gets on board saying they need to get to a safe place, a manager will be dispatched to take them to the main building on Crittenden Drive.

Organizers said it’s important for children and teens to know there is always some place they can go.

“That's when they need help the most. They're vulnerable," said Jordan Yuodis with the Family Life Center. "We don't need them out on the streets, especially where we are in today's society. We want them to come to St. Stephen, we want them to come to The Family Life Center, and we want to help them."

