Louisville man finds live grenade on banks of Ohio River

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant.

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- A rare discovery along the Ohio River left a Louisville man’s heart racing.

Late Sunday afternoon while using his new metal detector, Anthony Shepard found a live hand grenade in the sand at Riverview Park.

“I love history, so finding something like just blew my mind,” Anthony said.

The possibly deadly find was wrapped in a cardboard tube and tied with zip ties to a brick. Anthony called police, who cordoned off the area with the help of the bomb squad and safety retrieved the grenade.

“When I saw the picture of the device, I realized it was, indeed, a live grenade ... so was quite shocked,” said Former Brig. Gen. Rob Givens with the U.S. Air Force. “Even though it appears to be from a bygone time - perhaps from as far back as the second world war - those things still do go off.”

Givens believes the grenade may have fallen off a barge decades ago, or the person who had it eventually got nervous about it and tried to sink it with the brick.

The pineapple grenades were most commonly used between 1918 and 1945.

Shepard said he initially thought he found a time capsule and even tried to break it open with his shovel, something he stopped doing when he saw what it was.

While he was allowed to keep the casing the grenade came in, the Kentucky International Guard took the grenade and will now blow it up in a safe location.

How the grenade got to where it was found and who is responsible is still not known.

“[It’s] something I can tell my kids [about] for years,” Shepard said.

