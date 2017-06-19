167 drivers pay it forward at southern Indiana McDonald's drive-thru

ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- In a busy world, a drive-thru often serves as one big dinner table for a lot people who've never met. But at the Scottsburg McDonald's on Sunday night, strangers became family.

It started with a restaurant regular.

"She saw a dad in the van behind her," said Hunter Hostetler, who watched it all unfold. "He had like four kids in the car, he had a bunch of happy meals, two Quarter Pounders, a Big Mac meal and some other stuff. She was like, 'I'm going to pay for the father behind me, and I want you to tell him Happy Father's Day.'"

But that dad didn't just take the free meal. and run. He paid for a couple cars behind him.

A few drivers became 10. Ten drivers became 100.

"I had people telling me, 'No, it's going to stop here, It's going to stop at 100. You're not going to make it past,'" Hostetler recalled.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop. At the end of the night, 167 cars paid it forward.

"I thought it was pretty amazing," said Abby Smith, who was a customer Sunday night. "You don't see a lot of pay-it-forwards anymore."

Smith and her boyfriend were car 161

"Probably anywhere in the world, something like this just doesn't happen," Hostetler said.

When it's happening in a community already getting a bad wrap for a drug epidemic, stories like these make all the difference in the world.

"It's a great feeling to know that there's a lot of great people out there still," Smith said.

