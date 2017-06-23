For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you drive into Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, you're thrust back in time. 

Porches are still hangouts for young guys to talk girls. The General Store is a one stop shop for anything you need. 

Every town, no matter how small, needs a leader. After a "ruff" election, the spot on the banks of the Ohio River has one.

"She's very outgoing," Bobbi Kayser said.

"She has the best smile I've ever seen," Jordie Bamforth said.

"There's always inappropriate licking going on," Kayser added.

You might be saying "wait, what?" They're all talking about a Pitbull.

The treat-loving, woods-exploring, good girl is named Brynneth Pawltro. 

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems with a little help from her best friend, she won the election a few months back. 

The competition was stiff.

"There was a cat, the chicken, a donkey, a little boy," Bamforth said.

Brynneth took them all down without much more than a bark. Believe it or not, the pooch is the fourth dog mayor to be unleashed on the city.

"It started in the late 1990s as a fundraiser," said Kayser, who works with the Rabbit Hash Historical Society. "We charge you a dollar for your vote, You vote as often as you want."

The town is so small it doesn't need a real mayor. Usually, the money from the election goes toward town improvements, but this time it helped to repair the General Store after a devastating fire last year.

"It was so heartbreaking, but it's been really awesome to watch it rise from the ashes," Bamforth said. 

Now that Brynneth is in office, there are stances to take and decisions to make. 

Tennis balls or sticks? Alpo or Blue Buffalo? 

"I don't know, she might just go possum hunting," said Carol Hege, who was visiting from Virginia.

All the pundits want to know: Will Brynneth return to the campaign trail again?

"We'll see what politics does to her for the next four years," Bamforth said.

Perhaps only time will tell if Brynneth has a nose for politics or if it's back to the doghouse.

