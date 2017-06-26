Louisville entrepreneur opens cereal restaurant on Baxter Avenue

Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.

Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing and may be suicidal.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing and may be suicidal.

MISSING | LMPD asking for public's help to find Theresa Simamora

MISSING | LMPD asking for public's help to find Theresa Simamora

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.

A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

Cartoons and a bowl of cereal aren't just for Saturday mornings anymore. Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

“It's going to be about 20 to 25 different types of cereals, [in addition to] seasonal and limited editions,” said Eric Richardson, owner of The Cereal Box. “I love cereal. I found that everyone from young to old loves cereal and everyone in between.”

The days of curling up on the couch with a bowl, spoon and cartoon are back, but this time it's not just on Saturdays. It's every day, all day and even all night.

“I’m going to be playing Saturday morning cartoons and Pee-Wee’s Play House,” Richardson said. “On Thursday, Friday, Saturday, the late-night crowd, I'd like to stay open until 3 a.m., or even 4 a.m."

The Cereal Box will be open on Baxter Avenue seven days a week next to late-night pizza favorite, Spinelli's.

“You can mix and match cereals," Richardson said. "You have different toppings. You have different flavor milks, different types of milk."

Richardson is a serial entrepreneur. He's a fitness trainer. He started a food truck, and now after four years of planning, he's starting The Cereal Box.

“I'm hoping to actually work with some of the cereal companies to bring back some of the old cereals you haven't seen in years,” he said. “Kaboom, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cereal, I have a few of the Simpson’s-branded cereals.”

Richardson said he's just about ready to pour his first bowl but hasn't announced a date for the grand opening quite yet.

“As early as this weekend, if everything falls into place, as late as maybe next weekend,” he said.

With a sweet tooth in his mouth and a cereal bowl in his hand, Richardson is ready to start a business unlike any other in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.