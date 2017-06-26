Louisville entrepreneur opens cereal restaurant on Baxter Avenue - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville entrepreneur opens cereal restaurant on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Cartoons and a bowl of cereal aren't just for Saturday mornings anymore. Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

“It's going to be about 20 to 25 different types of cereals, [in addition to] seasonal and limited editions,” said Eric Richardson, owner of The Cereal Box. “I love cereal. I found that everyone from young to old loves cereal and everyone in between.”

The days of curling up on the couch with a bowl, spoon and cartoon are back, but this time it's not just on Saturdays. It's every day, all day and even all night.

“I’m going to be playing Saturday morning cartoons and Pee-Wee’s Play House,” Richardson said. “On Thursday, Friday, Saturday, the late-night crowd, I'd like to stay open until 3 a.m., or even 4 a.m."

The Cereal Box will be open on Baxter Avenue seven days a week next to late-night pizza favorite, Spinelli's.

“You can mix and match cereals," Richardson said. "You have different toppings. You have different flavor milks, different types of milk."

Richardson is a serial entrepreneur. He's a fitness trainer. He started a food truck, and now after four years of planning, he's starting The Cereal Box.

“I'm hoping to actually work with some of the cereal companies to bring back some of the old cereals you haven't seen in years,” he said. “Kaboom, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cereal, I have a few of the Simpson’s-branded cereals.”

Richardson said he's just about ready to pour his first bowl but hasn't announced a date for the grand opening quite yet.

“As early as this weekend, if everything falls into place, as late as maybe next weekend,” he said.  

With a sweet tooth in his mouth and a cereal bowl in his hand, Richardson is ready to start a business unlike any other in Louisville.

