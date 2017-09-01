Former Kentucky police officer charged with killing two prostitutes files wrongful incarceration lawsuit

Belt-tightening at the University of Louisville has led to Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum and former basketball star Darrell Griffith losing their fund-raising jobs with the school.More >>
What police say the suspect did to the children after grabbing them from the car and running inside the home.
Police the victim screamed -- and then her son jumped in and took action.
Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.
Louisville emergency responders are bracing for potential flooding.
The evidence found when police served a search warrant on an apartment off Preston Highway near Gilmore Lane.
Lloyd Cooper was violently attacked and his moped and cell phone stolen while at a park near his home.
The town of Clarksville said it was left with no choice but to tackle it's goose problem before the gander got even more out of control.
Edward Carter claims he spent three years in jail awaiting trial because of a "profoundly shoddy" investigation by Kentucky State Police Officer Jason Newby, who concealed facts, "fabricated conclusions" and falsely charged him with murder, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court.
"You know what, little old me filed this lawsuit and it has all been exposed," David Yates said, adding he has "helped uncover one of the worst cover-ups in history that had been failed to prosecute."
Attorney David Yates, who is already representing one alleged sex abuse victim, filed the second lawsuit in Jefferson District Court Thursday afternoon.
Yates, and co-counsel Tad Thomas, called the subpoena, compelling him to testify, "improper" and "contrary to established law," according to their motion, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court late Thursday.
Roger Frisby claims Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad rejected his application because of a survey he conducted with jail co-workers.
In a phone interview, Yates said he has not decided whether to fight the subpoena, saying he will do what "is in the best interest" of his client.
Gerald Garrett pleaded guilty to Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property earlier this year and was sentenced last month in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania.
In a 42-page response to a series of charges against Johnson, attorney Thomas McAdam denies "every allegation" made by a council committee trying to remove the longtime Democrat.
