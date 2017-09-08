Country singer, Lexington native Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

Sources have confirmed the crash happened in Medford, NJ, around noon Friday.

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) -- The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the helicopter also died.

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

A tweet on the Montgomery Gentry twitter account around 4 p.m. Friday confirmed that Gentry died in the crash.

The Montgomery Gentry concert was canceled in the immediate aftermath before the identity of the victims was released.

Gentry was best known for his song "Our Town." He was a father of two children.

