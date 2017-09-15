Police looking for suspect who stole dead man's clothing at Leitchfield funeral home

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Leitchfield are hunting for a thief authorities say took a dead man's clothing at a funeral home.

Authorities say the theft happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. at the Watson and Hunt Funeral Home.

Officials say the suspect was inside the funeral home for a few hours.

Investigators say the thief stole a suit that was going to be used in a dead man's memorial service. The thief also took family jewelry that was inside the casket, according to officials.

Authorities say the thief also took electronics from the funeral home.

If you have any information about the suspect's identity, you're asked to call Leitchfield Police.

