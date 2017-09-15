Police looking for suspect who stole dead man's clothing at Leit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police looking for suspect who stole dead man's clothing at Leitchfield funeral home

Posted: Updated:

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Leitchfield are hunting for a thief authorities say took a dead man's clothing at a funeral home.

Authorities say the theft happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. at the Watson and Hunt Funeral Home.

Officials say the suspect was inside the funeral home for a few hours.

Investigators say the thief stole a suit that was going to be used in a dead man's memorial service. The thief also took family jewelry that was inside the casket, according to officials.

Authorities say the thief also took electronics from the funeral home.

If you have any information about the suspect's identity, you're asked to call Leitchfield Police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.