Indiana DNR officials cracking down on illegal ginseng harvesting

Sgt. Timothy Groft, a firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department for 15 years, died Saturday after battling cancer.

A shortage of paramedics and EMTs across Kentucky has agencies aggressively competing for workers.

Move over Captain Jack Sparrow, there's a new pirate in town. Long John Silver's hires a new face of the sea as part of its campaign for international Talk Like A Pirate Day.

Police say Louisville man kidnapped and assaulted female victim, held her at gunpoint

Police say the car left the road and hit several trees.

One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.

Lucky lottery player will receive $1K a day for life after buying winning ticket from Louisville retailer

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng. And now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem as they've made five arrests in the last couple weeks.

Criminals in search of the highly sought after wild root have been trespassing on other people's property to get to it.

"We've been inundated with complaints about illegal ginseng activity," said Officer Jim Schreck with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Schreck says most people might not even notice it.

"It's just kind of a gnarly little root that most people would step right over."

Ginseng is used in some kinds of medicines, energy drinks and tea. A pound of it can go for about $400, but Schreck says the price can go even higher.

"In some years it's upwards of a thousand dollars a pound," Schreck said.

Most of the complaints made to law enforcement officials have come from property owners.

"A case we had yesterday, a land owner was observant and saw a truck drop off two men with shovels. And the truck sped off," Schreck said.

That's when police were called.

"And we responded, and got lucky to actually catch them just as they were going to sell it," Schreck said.

It is illegal to dig ginseng on state DNR properties and private property between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 unless you have permission.

Schreck says illegal ginseng harvesting isn't taken lightly, especially since they're dealing with career criminals.

"That's their plan," Schreck said. "They don't have a job; their job is to go out and steal ginseng and that's why we treat it so seriously."

If you suspect illegal ginseng activity, you can call Indiana conservation officers at 1-800-TIP-IDNR. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive up to a $200 reward.

