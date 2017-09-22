Police say woman admitted to stealing iPhone 8 while employed at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say woman admitted to stealing iPhone 8 while employed at UPS

Alexus Wright (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Alexus Wright (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a woman after she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS. 

According to a police report, officers arrested 19-year-old Alexus Wright late Thursday morning, two days after the alleged theft from the UPS facility on Grade Lane where Wright was employed. 

Police say Wright admitted she hid an iPhone 8 in her backpack during her shift Tuesday afternoon before leaving early.

She told investigators she sold the stolen phone for $300. 

The phone is valued at $800. 

Wright was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.

