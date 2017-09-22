Ohio Valley Wrestling event to benefit former pro wrestler battl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ohio Valley Wrestling event to benefit former pro wrestler battling brain cancer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Saturday, fans will cheer on a former professional wrestler from Louisville who is in the fight of his life. 

All proceeds from Saturday's Ohio Valley Wrestling event will benefit Matt Cappotelli as he battles brain cancer for the second time. 

Cappotelli gained national fame after he won a reality show to earn a WWE contract, but his in-ring career was cut short by his first bout with brain tumors. 

Ten years into remission, the brain cancer is back and a portion is inoperable, but Cappotelli still coaches and mentors young wrestlers in Louisville at OVW.

On Saturday, many of his former students and famous wrestling friends will come together in his honor. 

"The fans can expect expect tomorrow to have a wonderful show, a real family-oriented show to bring your wife, kids, grandma or grandfather and have a great time for a great cause to help a great person," said professional wrestler Al Snow.

The event is taking place at Davis Arena at 4400 Shepherdsville Road in Louisville. There will be a 5:30 p.m. meet-and-greet. The bell time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and every penny is expected to go toward Cappotelli's medical expenses. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.