Kentucky family living 'day by day' as miracle conjoined twins progress from 8-hour surgery

Molly Dattilo was just 23, when she went missing in 2004.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood.

One dead in crash involving Louisville fire truck on Algonquin Parkway; 4 firefighters injured

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says he gave the teen housing and a cell phone -- and he got money from the prostitution transactions.

Mayor Greg Fischer is set to announce the details of a $200 million development in Butchertown that will include a stadium for Louisville City FC, the city's professional soccer team.

City to put $30 million into Butchertown soccer stadium for Louisville City FC

Kentucky State Police encourages parents to be alert and ask their children questions.

KSP says teens are hiding drugs and alcohol in plain sight

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Coroner identifies man shot and killed in triple shooting near Victory Park

Police have arrested a woman after they say she admitted to stealing an iPhone while working for UPS.

Police say woman admitted to stealing iPhone 8 while employed at UPS

Mother of 2 children killed in Henryville train crash charged in their deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Their names reflect everything they've been through: Miracle and Journee Brooks.

The girls entered the world in what was a complex delivery at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

"Initially, we weren't sure they would be able tot be separated," said Zaria Murrell, a pediatric surgeon.

Their bodies were joined at the chest, abdomen and liver, and they even shared some of the same heart structures.

But in November of 2015, at just seven weeks old, they underwent an eight-hour separation surgery at Norton Children's Hospital. Since then, it has been a very long road for both mom and her daughters.

"It hasn't really been easy," Jasmine Brooks said. "I've lost a few different jobs ... with them having different types of surgeries."

The twins have received continuous medical care at Norton's Critical Care Center.

"Both of them, since they are missing a sternum ... they're ventilator-dependent because they can't fully expand their lungs on their own," Murrell said.

But Miracle is now at home, and that in itself lives up to her name.

"She was expected to not survive," Murrell said.

Journee is expected to be allowed to go home soon.

"It's amazing," Brooks said. "I can't wait to bring my other daughter home."

As for the future, doctors are optimistic, and the Brooks family is taking life one step at a time.

"What the future holds, I don't really know," Brooks said. "It's still a process. I'm hoping and praying."

To say the girls are miracle babies is not an understatement. The overall survival rate of conjoined twins is between five and 25 percent.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.