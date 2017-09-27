Southern Indiana girl spreads friendship with Buddy Benches

The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

Conservation officers and the Washington County Sheriff's Department are investigating after an off-road vehicle accident killed a 26-year-old just outside of Salem, Indiana.

Conservation officers and the Washington County Sheriff's Department are investigating after an off-road vehicle accident killed a 26-year-old just outside of Salem, Indiana.

The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.

The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.

Store officials say illegal dumpers target their business once or twice a week.

Store officials say illegal dumpers target their business once or twice a week.

Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.

Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.

While the University of Louisville basketball team was introduced to the crowd, and a rousing standing ovation Saturday, acting coach David Padgett chose to stay in the background.

While the University of Louisville basketball team was introduced to the crowd, and a rousing standing ovation Saturday, acting coach David Padgett chose to stay in the background.

Louisville's basketball team is introduced to the crowd on Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville's basketball team is introduced to the crowd on Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A little girl in New Washington, Indiana is on a mission to make sure no one is left out.

Peyton Jones is spreading kindness with one "Buddy Bench" at a time.

Recess at New Washington Elementary is a chance to spend a little time outside with friends, but 8-year-old Peyton noticed not everyone had a friend. "I want them to have somebody to play with. I don't want them to feel like that," Peyton said.

So she decided to do something about it. The 3rd grader thought her school needed a "Buddy Bench," something her mom had told her about.

"When you don't have anybody to sit with on the playground, you sit on the Buddy Bench and other kids come over and ask if you want to play with them," said Peyton.

It's a place to sit that brings kids together to feel more included.

"Especially once you get to 2nd, 3rd grade, that's really when you start seeing a lot of that in the unkindness and the way they're treating -- it might not be bullying, but it's being unkind to each other, so it's a great time to start," said New Washington teacher Heather Barry.

To raise the $500 needed for the bench, Peyton made and sold sugar scrubs. "Peyton's Creations" was born and with each dollar earned, she did a "Peyton Project" which gives back.

"Because you want other people to treat you the way you're going to treat them: nicely," said Peyton.

She set out to make and sell 50 sugar scrubs, but demand was so high she made 200. She reached her goal and inspired her principal that one bench was not enough.

"My principal matched all my money, and I could get two Buddy Benches," she said.

The benches were installed last spring and teachers at New Washington have already seen a huge difference.

"It's a good place when I see a student alone I say 'hey, remember the Buddy Bench,' and they'll go over and sit and wait for a friend," said Barry.

The bench gives Peyton pride every time she spots it, but seeing it empty is an even better feeling.

"If somebody's sitting on it, it makes me kind of sad, because they don't have anybody to play with, but when nobody's on it, then it makes me kind of happy, because everyone has someone to sit with," said Peyton.

Peyton's kindness is spreading at her small town school.

"Last year we sold candy canes and used that money to donate to the fires in Nashville so I think that spread to their kids thinking about things they can do," said Barry.

Peyton is now on to her next project: a little free library outside her school. To find out how to donate, go to "Peyton's Creations" on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.