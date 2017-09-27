Catholic church in Louisville continues to pay pedophile priests - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Catholic church in Louisville continues to pay pedophile priests

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They stand convicted of committing terrible sins, but pedophile priest are still being paid by the Catholic church in Louisville.

The customs of the Catholic church -- mass, hymns, prayers, communion -- date back generations. But now, Michael Norris says there's a new tradition of the church: pedophiles remaining priests.

"I think it's absurd," Norris said, adding that, "I don't...I just don't understand it."

Norris is one of Father Joseph Hemmerle's victims, molested at age 11 at camp Tall Trees in Meade County in the 1970's.

"This man is who I was taught is an extension of God," Norris said. "That's what the Catholic church taught me. And here's God doing this to me. It really messes with your spirituality."

Denied shock probation this month, Hemmerle's black-and-white prison jumpsuit appeared in stark contrast to the same colors he once wore robed in the Catholic church. 

"The guy is twice convicted..." Norris said.

The Archdiocese of Louisville says Hemmerle is suspended as a priest and it hasn't taken further action as one of his convictions is under appeal. 

"All these practicing Catholics should be outraged that, here is this guy twice convicted sitting in jail for what he did, and he's still a priest," Norris said.

Only the Pope can remove the status of a priest, but the process starts with the Archdiocese. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz didn't want to talk about it on camera. 

We found that, far more often than removing a priest for molestation, the Catholic church orders him to a lifetime of penance and prayer. That's the case for Reverend James Schook, convicted in Louisville in 2014.

A statement from the Archdiocese says priests who are directed to lead a life of prayer and penance may not exercise ministry, say mass publicly, or administer the sacraments -- but they are still paid by the Catholic church.

It's faith-shaking to some parishioners.

"It's just...it's wrong," said Carolina Soto, a Catholic. 

"It's more than disappointing," said Matt Harris, another Catholic. "It's just sad."

For Morris, it's maddening.

"When you are dealing with the Catholic church and all these sexual abuse cases, their first priority is to protect the church and protect the priest," Norris said. "They could care less about the victim."

Paying pedophile priests is a custom many Catholics say they question. 

The Archdiocese of Louisville settled a nearly $26 million class action lawsuit back in 2003, paying 243 child sex abuse victims. We found that at least three of those priests were also given penance and prayer -- and paid -- until they died. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.