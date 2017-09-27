Catholic church in Louisville continues to pay pedophile priests

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

BOZICH | What's next for Louisville basketball and AD? Some names

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich placed on leave after latest University of Louisville basketball scandal

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They stand convicted of committing terrible sins, but pedophile priest are still being paid by the Catholic church in Louisville.

The customs of the Catholic church -- mass, hymns, prayers, communion -- date back generations. But now, Michael Norris says there's a new tradition of the church: pedophiles remaining priests.

"I think it's absurd," Norris said, adding that, "I don't...I just don't understand it."

Norris is one of Father Joseph Hemmerle's victims, molested at age 11 at camp Tall Trees in Meade County in the 1970's.

"This man is who I was taught is an extension of God," Norris said. "That's what the Catholic church taught me. And here's God doing this to me. It really messes with your spirituality."

Denied shock probation this month, Hemmerle's black-and-white prison jumpsuit appeared in stark contrast to the same colors he once wore robed in the Catholic church.

"The guy is twice convicted..." Norris said.

The Archdiocese of Louisville says Hemmerle is suspended as a priest and it hasn't taken further action as one of his convictions is under appeal.

"All these practicing Catholics should be outraged that, here is this guy twice convicted sitting in jail for what he did, and he's still a priest," Norris said.

Only the Pope can remove the status of a priest, but the process starts with the Archdiocese. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz didn't want to talk about it on camera.

We found that, far more often than removing a priest for molestation, the Catholic church orders him to a lifetime of penance and prayer. That's the case for Reverend James Schook, convicted in Louisville in 2014.

A statement from the Archdiocese says priests who are directed to lead a life of prayer and penance may not exercise ministry, say mass publicly, or administer the sacraments -- but they are still paid by the Catholic church.

It's faith-shaking to some parishioners.

"It's just...it's wrong," said Carolina Soto, a Catholic.

"It's more than disappointing," said Matt Harris, another Catholic. "It's just sad."

For Morris, it's maddening.

"When you are dealing with the Catholic church and all these sexual abuse cases, their first priority is to protect the church and protect the priest," Norris said. "They could care less about the victim."

Paying pedophile priests is a custom many Catholics say they question.

The Archdiocese of Louisville settled a nearly $26 million class action lawsuit back in 2003, paying 243 child sex abuse victims. We found that at least three of those priests were also given penance and prayer -- and paid -- until they died.

