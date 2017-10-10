Police investigating clown incident at local Halloween attraction

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.

The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Meade County are investigating after a 15-year-old girl accused a clown actor at Field of Screams of inappropriate behavior.

Phyllis Childers sent her 15-year-old granddaughter to Field of Screams in Brandenburg for a scare Friday night, but she said a clown actor there took things too far when trying to spook the teen.

"He proceeds to lick her up the side of the face and stick his tongue in her ear and tell her that she tastes like vanilla,” Childers said. "Then he picks her up over his shoulder off the ground, throws her on a mattress and is holding her down by her ankles.”

Field of Screams management investigated the claims, identified the actor and turned his name over to police. The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

"As soon as we found out on social media, we started acting, researching to find out who the individual was,” Field of Screams Owner Matt Powell said. “As soon as we knew for sure who it was, we reported his name to the sheriff's department."

The alleged incident happened in a section of the attraction called the “Clown Tent,” where customers are given notice that actors there can touch them.

"To me, there's a difference between touching and licking somebody,” Childers said.

Powell said Field of Screams does not condone or tolerate that kind of behavior.

"This is one individual that got out of hand,” Powell said. “This does not speak to all of our employees."

Powell can't comment on personnel issues but said he's taking appropriate action against the employee. He wants his customers to know he’s taking steps to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

"We want our customers to have a great time,” he said. “We want them to feel scared, but we want them to feel safe. They don't have to worry about anything like this, because we're taking care of it."

The Meade County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is continuing, but this incident could result in a misdemeanor charge. The county attorney has been notified.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.