Heaven Hill Distillery unveils $25 million expansion in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery unveiled a $25 million expansion Monday that'll help it produce 100,000 more barrels of bourbon a year.

The expansion at its Bernheim Facility on West Breckinridge Street includes a new still, four new fermenters and new infrastructure.

To celebrate, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Congressman John Yarmuth, Heaven Hill officials and others signed a commemorative barrel Monday.

"Today we're producing 300,000 barrels," said Max Shapira, President of Heaven Hill Brands. "This will allow us to increase production by about 35 percent to approximately 400,000 barrels."

Founded in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery has 1.3 million barrels aging in 54 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. Heaven Hill is considered to be the last remaining family-owned and operated independent Kentucky bourbon company.

"The future is going to be bright, particularly for this industry," Shapira said. "We're pleased to not only have it in downtown Louisville, but we're pleased to be part of this for the entire state of Kentucky."

As a way to give back to the community, Heaven Hill announced a $10,000 partnership with Dare to Care to bring freezers and mobile pantries to distribute fresh food and produce in West Louisville.

Shapira said that while bourbon is popular now, the best is yet to come.

"We believe that the industry is on the cusp of continued expansion, both domestically and internationally," he said. "We believe that consumer trends from younger consumers is just beginning to enjoy the fruits of how bourbon tastes."

