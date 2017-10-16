Heaven Hill Distillery unveils $25 million expansion in downtown Louisville

During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.

Polygraph report says Pitino didn't know of payment to recruit's family

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.

Among the schools reviewing their programs are Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Southern California; each had assistant coaches arrested as part of the sting.

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.

It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.

What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.

The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery unveiled a $25 million expansion Monday that'll help it produce 100,000 more barrels of bourbon a year.

The expansion at its Bernheim Facility on West Breckinridge Street includes a new still, four new fermenters and new infrastructure.

To celebrate, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Congressman John Yarmuth, Heaven Hill officials and others signed a commemorative barrel Monday.

"Today we're producing 300,000 barrels," said Max Shapira, President of Heaven Hill Brands. "This will allow us to increase production by about 35 percent to approximately 400,000 barrels."

Founded in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery has 1.3 million barrels aging in 54 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. Heaven Hill is considered to be the last remaining family-owned and operated independent Kentucky bourbon company.

"The future is going to be bright, particularly for this industry," Shapira said. "We're pleased to not only have it in downtown Louisville, but we're pleased to be part of this for the entire state of Kentucky."

As a way to give back to the community, Heaven Hill announced a $10,000 partnership with Dare to Care to bring freezers and mobile pantries to distribute fresh food and produce in West Louisville.

Shapira said that while bourbon is popular now, the best is yet to come.

"We believe that the industry is on the cusp of continued expansion, both domestically and internationally," he said. "We believe that consumer trends from younger consumers is just beginning to enjoy the fruits of how bourbon tastes."

