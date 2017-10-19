U.S. Secret Service says Kentucky man jumped White House fence d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U.S. Secret Service says Kentucky man jumped White House fence dressed as Pikachu

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Secret Service says a Kentucky man dressed as a Pokemon character tried to jump the White House fence on Tuesday.

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous and hoped to accomplish that by jumping the White House fence in a Pikachu outfit and posting it to YouTube.

On Twitter, the U.S. Secret Service says it found a suspicious package at the south fence line.

This is not the first time the U.S. Secret Service has dealt with Pika-suspects. 

In September 2014, a man wearing a yellow Pikachu hat and clinging to a yellow Pikachu doll jumped the fence before being apprehended by Secret Service on the North Lawn.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

