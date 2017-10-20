VA sticks with Brownsboro Road site in final decision on veteran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VA sticks with Brownsboro Road site in final decision on veterans hospital

Posted: Updated:
The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012. The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After more than a decade of studies and review, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has formally selected a 35-acre site off Brownsboro Road for a new VA hospital.

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on Oct. 12, and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

In issuing his decision, however, Shulkin ordered that a proposed regional office building for the Veterans Benefits Administration not be added to the site, and that a smaller parking garage be built.

The Brownsboro Road site has been controversial, with neighbors concerned about increased traffic at the property near the Watterson Expressway. In fact, the "overwhelming majority" of people opposed that location, according to the 24-page decision.

But it determined that the property’s advantages “outweigh its proximity to adjacent residences” and promised to push for potential transportation changes, including widening Brownsboro Road to five lanes and adding more lanes to Herr Lane to better connect U.S. 42 and Westport Road.

The VA also suggests that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet may want to build an Interstate 71 interchange at the U.S. 42 underpass or add a flyover ramp between Brownsboro Road and I-264 West. 

VA spokeswoman Judy Williams said the decision clears the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start preparing construction documents. The project will include a 104-bed hospital, 2,600 parking spots other infrastructure such a new laundry facility, sidewalks and landscaping.

The VA bought the suburban site – an empty field along the Watterson at the U.S. 42/Brownsboro Road exit – in 2012 for $12.9 million from a company controlled by Louisville private equity investor Jonathan Blue.

The record of decision caps a process that has also seen other groups, including local governments, propose sites for the replacement hospital.

The hospital, estimated to cost nearly $1 billion, has been in the works since 2006. It was last estimated to open by 2023 or 2024. The local VA Medical Center did not immediately provide an updated timeline on Friday.

Controversial since the start

Louisville officials including former Mayor Jerry Abramson and former University of Louisville President James Ramsey originally pushed for the new facility to be located in the city’s medical district downtown.

But the VA said it wanted an un-built “greenfield” site that would make construction less costly and complicated.

But the VA may have paid $3 million too much for the Brownsboro site, the agency's inspector general concluded in a 2015 report.

The report said the VA failed to reconcile differences between two appraisals of the site performed by the same appraiser -- instead, accepting the later one with a higher value, $12.9 million.

In recent years there have been new efforts to get the VA to reconsider its decision given traffic concerns in the already congested suburban corridor.

In a letter to the VA in December, Mayor Greg Fischer said there were problems with Brownsboro Road site and that the city has other sites worthy of the agency’s consideration.

"The VA has control of the property, you know, when and where they want to move is up to them," Fischer told reporters Friday. "Now, they listen to citizens obviously. ... They're very sensitive to that, so the next move will be up to them."

Louisville Metro Council member Angela Leet, whose district includes the site, has been a critic of the plan, arguing instead for the facility to be built in west Louisville.

Some community leaders have suggested the VA simply re-purpose Jewish Hospital.

Denver-based Catholic Health Initiatives, which owns Jewish Hospital parent KentuckyOne Health, put the downtown hospital up for sale earlier this year as part of a plan to divest most of its Louisville facilities. No buyer has been named.

U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has routinely deferred to the VA on the hospital's location but criticized the agency for mismanaging the project, delaying its construction by years.

McConnell was traveling but will issue a statement later Friday, a spokesman said.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, said Yarmuth would soon issue a statement on the decision.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.