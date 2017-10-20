VA sticks with Brownsboro Road site in final decision on veterans hospital

Two men and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

Two people in custody after reports of shots fired near JCPS school

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.

On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.

One motorcyclist killed, one injured in crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway

A local bar owner is doing some re-decorating out of anger at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After more than a decade of studies and review, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has formally selected a 35-acre site off Brownsboro Road for a new VA hospital.

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on Oct. 12, and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

In issuing his decision, however, Shulkin ordered that a proposed regional office building for the Veterans Benefits Administration not be added to the site, and that a smaller parking garage be built.

The Brownsboro Road site has been controversial, with neighbors concerned about increased traffic at the property near the Watterson Expressway. In fact, the "overwhelming majority" of people opposed that location, according to the 24-page decision.

But it determined that the property’s advantages “outweigh its proximity to adjacent residences” and promised to push for potential transportation changes, including widening Brownsboro Road to five lanes and adding more lanes to Herr Lane to better connect U.S. 42 and Westport Road.

The VA also suggests that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet may want to build an Interstate 71 interchange at the U.S. 42 underpass or add a flyover ramp between Brownsboro Road and I-264 West.

VA spokeswoman Judy Williams said the decision clears the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start preparing construction documents. The project will include a 104-bed hospital, 2,600 parking spots other infrastructure such a new laundry facility, sidewalks and landscaping.

The VA bought the suburban site – an empty field along the Watterson at the U.S. 42/Brownsboro Road exit – in 2012 for $12.9 million from a company controlled by Louisville private equity investor Jonathan Blue.

The record of decision caps a process that has also seen other groups, including local governments, propose sites for the replacement hospital.

The hospital, estimated to cost nearly $1 billion, has been in the works since 2006. It was last estimated to open by 2023 or 2024. The local VA Medical Center did not immediately provide an updated timeline on Friday.

Controversial since the start

Louisville officials including former Mayor Jerry Abramson and former University of Louisville President James Ramsey originally pushed for the new facility to be located in the city’s medical district downtown.

But the VA said it wanted an un-built “greenfield” site that would make construction less costly and complicated.

But the VA may have paid $3 million too much for the Brownsboro site, the agency's inspector general concluded in a 2015 report.

The report said the VA failed to reconcile differences between two appraisals of the site performed by the same appraiser -- instead, accepting the later one with a higher value, $12.9 million.

In recent years there have been new efforts to get the VA to reconsider its decision given traffic concerns in the already congested suburban corridor.

In a letter to the VA in December, Mayor Greg Fischer said there were problems with Brownsboro Road site and that the city has other sites worthy of the agency’s consideration.

"The VA has control of the property, you know, when and where they want to move is up to them," Fischer told reporters Friday. "Now, they listen to citizens obviously. ... They're very sensitive to that, so the next move will be up to them."

Louisville Metro Council member Angela Leet, whose district includes the site, has been a critic of the plan, arguing instead for the facility to be built in west Louisville.

Some community leaders have suggested the VA simply re-purpose Jewish Hospital.

Denver-based Catholic Health Initiatives, which owns Jewish Hospital parent KentuckyOne Health, put the downtown hospital up for sale earlier this year as part of a plan to divest most of its Louisville facilities. No buyer has been named.

U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has routinely deferred to the VA on the hospital's location but criticized the agency for mismanaging the project, delaying its construction by years.

McConnell was traveling but will issue a statement later Friday, a spokesman said.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, said Yarmuth would soon issue a statement on the decision.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.