Leitchfield man facing animal cruelty charge after beagles discovered (WARNING: Graphic image)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield, Kentucky, man is charged with animal cruelty after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says it seized several animals from his home that were "in need of serious veterinary care."

According to a news release, Todd Saltsman, a Grayson County animal control officer, received a complaint regarding animals kept at the home of 56-year-old Greg Rigdon on Oct. 17.

As a result, Saltsman went to the home and allegedly found several animals "in obvious distress."

The following day, Saltsman returned to the home with the chief deputy of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, and the two confronted Rigdon.

The beagle shown in the photo was seized, as were four other beagle pups, according to the news release. The pups were taken to a shelter, but the beagle was transported to the Leitchfield Veterinary Clinic where it was initially thought that it would have to be euthanized, but after treatment and around-the-clock monitoring, the beagle improved to the point that it is expected to survive. It is now being cared for by a foster family.

Rigdon has been charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and is currently being held in the Grayson County Detention Center. Additional charges are expected, according to the news release.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.