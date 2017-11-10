Kentucky Country Day School named best private high school in Ke - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Country Day School named best private high school in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A financial news company has named Kentucky Country Day School the best private high school in Kentucky.

24/7 Wall St. LLC, a Delaware-based corporation, released its list of "Best Private High Schools in Every State" on Friday. SAT and ACT test scores, the quality of colleges considered by students, the student-teacher ratio and racial and economic diversity were all factors in the rankings.

Kentucky Country Day -- or KCD -- students performed well on standardized testing, averaging 1370 out of 1600 on their SATs.

KCD currently has more than 900 students enrolled. Parents pay almost $22,000 a year in tuition.

To see the full list of top private high schools in every state, CLICK HERE.

