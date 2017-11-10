Shop Local Kentucky to open temporary location in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shop Local Kentucky to open temporary location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be a new place to shop to show your Kentucky pride on Saturday when Shop Local Kentucky opens a new location.

It's based in Lexington, but the owner of the store says it was always the plan to come to Louisville next.

It sells UK and U of L apparel. It's also getting ready to roll out a new line of Louisville neighborhood t-shirts. The temporary storefront will be on Shelby Street.

"You won't find our stores at the mall or popular shopping places," said Rick Paynter, owner of Shop Local Kentucky. "We've always kind of believed that, hey, we're going to go into a space and make it our own. And when we saw what was happening in Shelby Park with the revitalization -- Scarlet's Bakery across the street and Good Folks Coffee -- it just seemed like a natural fit. So we came in and have kind of made it our temporary home."

The temporary location will close at the end of January, but the shop will open a permanent store in Louisville sometime next year. 

