Two accused of smoking meth in drive-thru lane of Indiana McDona - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two accused of smoking meth in drive-thru lane of Indiana McDonald's

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are arrested for smoking meth while in the drive-thru of an Indiana McDonald's.

Stephen Drinkard Jr., age 32, and 20-year-old Hannah Wilson are charged with possession of meth.

Police say at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, someone called police to say the pair were smoking meth at a McDonald's in Muncie.

Both deny the allegations.

Police say they found a plastic bag with 3.7 grams of meth and a glass smoking pipe with meth residue.

Court records show that while in jail, Drinkard told investigators that he and several others get meth delivered from Ohio every week.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.