Two accused of smoking meth in drive-thru lane of Indiana McDonald's

The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.

The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.

He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.

He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

Police say the gun has not been found.

Police say the gun has not been found.

Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

St. Agnes fourth-grader with Down syndrome electrifies crowd with viral jump shot

St. Agnes fourth-grader with Down syndrome electrifies crowd with viral jump shot

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

Parent accused of assaulting JCPS bus driver in front of students

Parent accused of assaulting JCPS bus driver in front of students

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

21-hour days and $320,000 of overtime highlight 'shocking' extra pay to 7 LMPD officers

21-hour days and $320,000 of overtime highlight 'shocking' extra pay to 7 LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are arrested for smoking meth while in the drive-thru of an Indiana McDonald's.

Stephen Drinkard Jr., age 32, and 20-year-old Hannah Wilson are charged with possession of meth.

Police say at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, someone called police to say the pair were smoking meth at a McDonald's in Muncie.

Both deny the allegations.

Police say they found a plastic bag with 3.7 grams of meth and a glass smoking pipe with meth residue.

Court records show that while in jail, Drinkard told investigators that he and several others get meth delivered from Ohio every week.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.