21-hour days and $320,000 of overtime highlight 'shocking' extra pay to 7 LMPD officers

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.More >>
Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.More >>
Police say the gun has not been found.More >>
Police say the gun has not been found.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.More >>
He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.More >>
The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.More >>
The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
The 2017 Counselor of the Year offers advice to students struggling to make friends at school.More >>
The 2017 Counselor of the Year offers advice to students struggling to make friends at school.More >>
A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.More >>
A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.More >>
WDRB used a laser speed detector to clock buses on main roads, side roads and interstates.More >>
WDRB used a laser speed detector to clock buses on main roads, side roads and interstates.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Dogs Helping Heroes hopes to train 20 more dogs in 2018.More >>
Dogs Helping Heroes hopes to train 20 more dogs in 2018.More >>
Louisville and suburban Jefferson County fire departments already have made more overdose runs so far this year –- 2,018 -- than the 1,500 from all of 2016 data shows. As a result, there will be at least a 35 percent increase in those types of calls this year.More >>
Louisville and suburban Jefferson County fire departments already have made more overdose runs so far this year –- 2,018 -- than the 1,500 from all of 2016 data shows. As a result, there will be at least a 35 percent increase in those types of calls this year.More >>
Duke University researcher Dr. Harris Cooper suggests teachers abide by the ten-minute rule, assigning homework of ten minutes per grade level.More >>
Duke University researcher Dr. Harris Cooper suggests teachers abide by the ten-minute rule, assigning homework of ten minutes per grade level.More >>