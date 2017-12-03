Local church volunteers help clean up city as part of national e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local church volunteers help clean up city as part of national effort

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local church volunteers are cleaning up Louisville as part of nation-wide effort. 

The World Mission Society Church of God is part of a world-wide campaign called the 'Mother's Street Cleanup.'

Church members said it's taking part in 175 different countries. 

The campaign's goal is to promote health and happiness throughout the world. 

Sunday, about 30 volunteers cleaned up the area around Louisville's Central Park. 

"Together we're cleaning up our communities ... our parks, streets, neighborhoods ... to add up to this circumference of the Earth which is about 25,000 miles," Azzy Thompson said. 

Volunteers said doing good deeds for others, like cleaning up public areas, spreads happiness and love.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

