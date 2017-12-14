ISP trooper shot in the head thanks first responders who came to his aid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper who was shot in the head during a traffic stop Tuesday night is making the rounds to thank the first responders who came to his aid.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department posted a picture on its Twitter account showing Trooper Morgenn Evans standing with two members of the department.

"#JeffFire was humbled by a visit from a local hero," the tweet caption read. "Indiana State Police Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by to say thank you for our response and support to him and his family Wednesday evening. As first responders, we are #1Family & we will always have the backs of our Brothers & Sisters of Law Enforcement and EMS. Because we know they have ours. Thanks for letting us know you are okay Morgenn!"

#JeffFire was humbled by a visit from a local hero. @ISPSellersburg Trooper @MB_EVANS31 Morgenn Evans stopped by to say thank you for our response and support to him, his family & #ISPFamily Wednesday evening. As first responders we are #1Family & we #AlwaysSupport 1 another pic.twitter.com/P2BsnI25sP — Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) December 14, 2017

Police said Evans spotted Oscar Kays driving on the wrong side of the road around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Park and Jefferson Streets in Jeffersonville. They said Kays failed a field sobriety test and was being taken in for a certified breath test, and as Evans pulled out his handcuffs, Kays pulled out a handgun.

"It was total chaos," Indian State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin said. "I'm just going to be honest with you."

Evans fired back even after being shot -- a bullet grazed his head. Bullets pierced Kays' truck, but he still got away, sparking a massive manhunt including ISP, the Jeffersonville Police Department and Clark County Sheriff's Department deputies.

Kays was eventually found and arrested at home. He was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, battery and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.