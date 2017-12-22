Safety inspection forces temporary closing of 'Stephen Foster St - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Safety inspection forces temporary closing of 'Stephen Foster Story' amphitheater

Courtesy: Stephen Foster Story Facebook page Courtesy: Stephen Foster Story Facebook page

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) --   The Kentucky Parks Department is temporarily closing the amphitheater at My Old Kentucky Home State Park. 

Parks officials cite a safety inspection that found problems with electrical and structural issues. The inspection found that the stage is not safe for employees or guests. 

The J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre was built in 1958, and it has been used to stage the iconic "Stephen Foster Story" each summer for decades. 

The Stephen Foster Drama Association released a statement about its past and current concerns over the condition of the amphitheater.  

Managing artistic director Johnny Warren writes that "The SFDA is currently working with local officials and legislative partners to continue to try to find a solution that would allow the necessary repairs to be made so that the 60th Anniversary Season of The Stephen Foster Story can be performed at its home."

The state parks department says all of the other amenities at My Old Kentucky Home remain open to the public.

