Students at Hwang's Martial Arts collect canned goods for local organizations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of kids took a break from practicing heir kicks, to help give back to the community. 

Saturday Hwang's Martial Arts held a canned food drive, something they try to do every holiday season. 

They made an assembly line, passed donated food from a bus, and into the Wayside Christian Mission on East Jefferson Street. 

The students raised money and collected canned food through various fundraisers. The goal was to raise 300 cans, but in the end 1,100 were brought in. Half of those went to The Center for Women and Families last week, and the other half went to Wayside on Saturday. 

"Hopefully, this can go and feed hundreds of families of men and women for the holiday season and more," Mimi Hwang said. 

Everyone who helped out, including the students, were volunteers. 

