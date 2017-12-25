GOLDEN ALERT: Authorities looking for missing 64-year-old woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GOLDEN ALERT: Authorities looking for missing 64-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
Barbara Wolford (Source: Metro Louisville) Barbara Wolford (Source: Metro Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

A Golden Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Barbara Wolford. According to a news release, Wolford was last seen on Christmas Eve, at around 10 p.m., in the 11000 block of Bold Forbes Boulevard, near Pond Creek. She is described as 5'-1" tall, weighing 100 pounds. A picture of Wolford is included with this story. 

Authorities do not have a clothing description for Wolford, but do say she had a small black dog with her when she was last seen.

According to the news release, Wolford may have a memory or mental impairment.

Anyone with any information on Wolford's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.