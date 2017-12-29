Thieves caught on camera stealing from Goodwill in Bardstown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thieves caught on camera stealing from Goodwill in Bardstown

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cameras captured the moment when a carload of thieves converged on the overnight donation bin early Thursday morning at the Goodwill in Bardstown.

In the video, you can see a man cut off the locks with bolt cutters. Later you can see the thieves emptying out the container into the car.

Heather Hise, a spokesperson for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said the organization is not sure what was taken, but in minutes, the car is gone.

“It’s always upsetting to hear that you had a theft,” Hise said.

The non-profit recommends people donate when the store is open to avoid theft and ensure they can get a receipt for the tax write off.

“This is a very busy time for Goodwill, a time that we rely on to bring in lots of donations,” Hise said.

Goodwill said end-of-year donations are crucial to support the organization and hopes someone will help police track down the thieves.

"We're very hopeful that maybe in this day and age of technology, maybe somebody has some information, and we would be very grateful to have that information, because donations are very, very important to us," Hise said.

If you recognize anyone in the video, call the Bardstown Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
