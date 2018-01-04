Alleged shoplifter accused of beating officer in head with club at Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An alleged shoplifter managed to grab a law enforcement officer's baton and hit them in the head with it several times in an effort to escape from a Louisville store, according to an arrest report.

It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say 36-year-old Jolene Manthei was stopped for shoplifting inside the store. At some point during her arrest, she "took a swing" at an off-duty Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer and took off running, reaching the doors of the store and dashing outside.

Outside the store, Manthei allegedly began to kick and hit the pursuing officer, at one point snatching the officer's baton and hitting the officer in the head with it several times.

The officer was eventually able to get the baton back and overpower Manthei, but not before hitting her several times with the baton. An officer with the St. Matthews Police Department happened to be driving by and provided assistance.

Manthei was taken to University Hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries.

She was eventually arrested and charged with -- among other things -- theft by unlawful taking, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault of a police officer and fleeing or evading police.

She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

