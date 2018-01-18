UPDATE: Police say Louisville man shot and killed woman over scrambled eggs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a man shot and killed a woman in the Park Hill neighborhood over scrambled eggs.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Jan. 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on West Ormsby Avenue, near South 23rd Street.

In street clothes and before a judge Thursday, 21-year-old Micheal Hamblen was forced to listen to a detective's narrative of that dark day, blow by blow.

"He fired multiple shots at the victim, killing her," Judge Sean Delahanty read aloud in arraignment court.

26-year-old Jasmine Newsome was at her neighbor's house cooking the eggs. Hamblen is that neighbor's boyfriend.

Some kind of argument about breakfast broke out between the two. It's not clear what about the eggs had Hamblen and Newsome so fired up, but police say after the argument, he left only to return that afternoon with a skillet and a gun.

"(The) victim's roommate and another were leaving the victim's home when the defendant returned again, and walked inside without consent. He fired numerous shots at the victim's pelvis and vagina area," said Judge Delahanty. .

10 shots rang out that day. Newsome was rushed to the hospital, but she wouldn't survive the shooting.

Hamblen is no stranger to the Louisville Justice System. Assault convictions, theft accusations, and a pending marijuana case plague his record.

He may soon be a stranger though to his girlfriend.

"Do not call anybody that might have any interest in this case at all. That pretty much includes your girlfriend because I don't know if she's a witness or not," Judge Delahanty told Hamblen in court.

No contact, as Hamblen faces the most serious charges yet, murder over a morning dish.

He's due back in court on Jan. 29.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.