Sleepy cat naps on stuffed toys after getting trapped in arcade - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sleepy cat naps on stuffed toys after getting trapped in arcade claw machine

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gamer was surprised to find a sleeping cat inside an arcade game machine. 

It happened at an arcade in Dubai. The cat managed to blend in perfectly with the rest of the stuffed toys. 

After the man noticed the sleeping animal, he tried to wake it up with the mechanical claw. 

After a few tries and an attempt to win a plush Frosty the Snowman, the man gave up and decided to let the cat sleep. 

Officials at the arcade say the cat probably snuck in, got stuck, and then fell asleep.

