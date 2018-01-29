18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Toborowsky Jacob Toborowsky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old Louisville man survived being shot in the head, and family members said the suspect and victim are friends.

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

"He pulled the gun out and was waving it around and told him and assured him that the safety was on and that there were no bullets in that gun," said Ashley Toborowsky, the victim's sister, re-telling what the suspect told the victim.

Meanwhile, despite being shot in the face, Jacob Toborowsky was released from the hospital Monday morning.

"He has got a long road to recovery, a really long road," Ashley Toborowsky said. "They probably will have to perform surgery on his face to get the bullet fragments out, but right now there's so much swelling."

Jacob Toborowsky is expected to recover physically.

"I am shocked, I am sad and I am super angry," Ashley Toborowsky said, adding that the bullet has also caused emotional damage. "I'm super sad to see him with a bullet hole in his face, and he didn't deserve that because somebody else wanted to hold a gun."

Ashley hopes her family's close call will be a wakeup call for someone else.

The suspect is 16 years old, so his name will not be released.

Once LMPD detectives have finished the investigation, the Commonwealth Attorney's office will decide if there will be charges in the case.

