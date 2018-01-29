18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.

Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

Police say woman left 2 children alone in Shively hotel room while she smoked 'Spice'

Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old Louisville man survived being shot in the head, and family members said the suspect and victim are friends.

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

"He pulled the gun out and was waving it around and told him and assured him that the safety was on and that there were no bullets in that gun," said Ashley Toborowsky, the victim's sister, re-telling what the suspect told the victim.

Meanwhile, despite being shot in the face, Jacob Toborowsky was released from the hospital Monday morning.

"He has got a long road to recovery, a really long road," Ashley Toborowsky said. "They probably will have to perform surgery on his face to get the bullet fragments out, but right now there's so much swelling."

Jacob Toborowsky is expected to recover physically.

"I am shocked, I am sad and I am super angry," Ashley Toborowsky said, adding that the bullet has also caused emotional damage. "I'm super sad to see him with a bullet hole in his face, and he didn't deserve that because somebody else wanted to hold a gun."

Ashley hopes her family's close call will be a wakeup call for someone else.

The suspect is 16 years old, so his name will not be released.

Once LMPD detectives have finished the investigation, the Commonwealth Attorney's office will decide if there will be charges in the case.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.